Making competitive matches more accessible! - Patch 3.6.0 Notes - 10/21

Flexible Ladder Tournament

We have changed the format of ladder tournaments, to allow clubs to sign-up for a match at any time of day in 15 minute time slots.

There will be visibility on other clubs that have signed up for time slots.

If no other clubs have signed up for the selected time slot, a fixture will be created against a bot club.

Bot clubs will no longer use trial contracts.

Inbox UI

The notification bug has been fixed, so the flashing message should only appear when you receive unread mail.

All character & user messages will now be displayed in a central inbox.

There is now an option to delete messages.

Headgear

Fixed a bug where the headgear wasn’t updating correctly.

Help videos

We have included extra help videos when a user enters some screens.

As always, you can leave feedback in a review, through the steam forums or you can join our Discord and raise them directly to us there. You can also follow us over on Twitter to keep up to date with everything that is going on, from drop in sessions to schedules of streamers playing the game for you to watch.