 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Club Soccer update for 21 October 2022

Making competitive matches more accessible! - Patch 3.6.0 Notes - 10/21

Share · View all patches · Build 9770448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Flexible Ladder Tournament

  • We have changed the format of ladder tournaments, to allow clubs to sign-up for a match at any time of day in 15 minute time slots.
  • There will be visibility on other clubs that have signed up for time slots.
  • If no other clubs have signed up for the selected time slot, a fixture will be created against a bot club.
  • Bot clubs will no longer use trial contracts.

Inbox UI

  • The notification bug has been fixed, so the flashing message should only appear when you receive unread mail.
  • All character & user messages will now be displayed in a central inbox.
  • There is now an option to delete messages.

Headgear

  • Fixed a bug where the headgear wasn’t updating correctly.

Help videos

  • We have included extra help videos when a user enters some screens.

As always, you can leave feedback in a review, through the steam forums or you can join our Discord and raise them directly to us there. You can also follow us over on Twitter to keep up to date with everything that is going on, from drop in sessions to schedules of streamers playing the game for you to watch.

Changed depots in servertest branch

View more data in app history for build 9770448
Super Club Soccer Windows Depot Depot 744981
Super Club Soccer Linux Depot Depot 744983
Super Club Soccer Windows 32 Bit Depot Depot 744984
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link