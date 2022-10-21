 Skip to content

Venture Seas update for 21 October 2022

Venture Seas - Sisters of the Abbey - Beta Bug Fixes

Venture Seas has updated with more fixes and tweaks!! (See the changelog below)

Beta Changelog

  • Easier to obtain the quest items for the Abbey quests (see discord #tip-n-resources)
  • Fixed crash when attempting to load deck files
  • Added new Abbey initiation scenes to 'Coomer Mode' menu

Please join the official discord to report any bugs you find in the beta branch:
[https://discord.gg/C7JKZKS](OFFICIAL DISCORD)

Thank you so much for your attention and feedback!
Stay tuned for further updates.

