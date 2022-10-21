Venture Seas - Sisters of the Abbey - Beta Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9770237 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 11:13:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Venture Seas has updated with more fixes and tweaks!! (See the changelog below)

Beta Changelog

Easier to obtain the quest items for the Abbey quests (see discord #tip-n-resources)

Fixed crash when attempting to load deck files

Added new Abbey initiation scenes to 'Coomer Mode' menu

Please join the official discord to report any bugs you find in the beta branch:

[https://discord.gg/C7JKZKS](OFFICIAL DISCORD)

Thank you so much for your attention and feedback!

Stay tuned for further updates.