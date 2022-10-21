Venture Seas - Sisters of the Abbey - Beta Bug Fixes

Venture Seas has updated with more fixes and tweaks!! (See the changelog below)
Beta Changelog
- Easier to obtain the quest items for the Abbey quests (see discord #tip-n-resources)
- Fixed crash when attempting to load deck files
- Added new Abbey initiation scenes to 'Coomer Mode' menu
Please join the official discord to report any bugs you find in the beta branch:
[https://discord.gg/C7JKZKS](OFFICIAL DISCORD)
Thank you so much for your attention and feedback!
Stay tuned for further updates.
Changed depots in beta branch