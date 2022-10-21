Update 1.4.0.0

Full Changelog:
Additions
-
Started work on REDACTED
-
Started work on changing how the game checks whether a DLC is used
-
Added the "Advanced" game mode
-- This game mode is not "complete" just yet
---- Only includes the "speed boost" powerup
---- More will come in the future based on user input
-- In this game mode you can collect power-ups in order to increase your effectiveness over the AI
---- Only the player can gain powerups at this time, we will however be further improving this game mode into the future
-
Added the "Special Skins" system
-- Cannot currently be used in the "Light" theme.
---- This is due to how we've incorporated these skins. They're effectively image files overlayed over the original bumper
---- This means we'd need to make 2 assets for every single skin, which isn't much but it would hold this update up.
-- Bounding boxes for skins are all the exact same, this means that using a skin will not give a competitive advantage.
-
Ball is static check system
-- Game now runs a check every 10 or so seconds, then if the current X or Y of the ball has a difference of less then 1 it was the last check it'll start a 10 second timer.
-- This will be restricted to situations where the right-bumper is an AI, we want to perfect this system as much as possible
-
Quite a few new achievements
-- Old achievements have also been updated
-
Added the "DLC" menu to the main menu
-- Includes a basic description of each DLC
-- Has a button to buy each DLC if it detects the user does not own them
-
Added sound again
-- We figured out what broke the sound in a past update and have fixed it
Removals
-
Removed PVP
-- Is now a setting in "classic" mode
-
Removed AIVAI
-- Is now a setting in "classic" mode
Changes
-
Rewrote the customisation system.
-- Added a value to the save file to check the save file version
---- This means that any save file using an invalid version will be reset
---- This only applies to save files used for the customisation system however.
-- Items on the main menu now change based on colour choice
-- Instead of relying on a hard-coded value based on the colour we use hex values for using any colour.
---- This means it doesn't take about 20 lines of code every time we add a new colour.
---- This also means we're able to add so many more colours then originally thought.
-- Now the game on the "main menu" changes based on theme choice.
---- It looks bad for the light theme atm, we're working on it though.
-
Changed the way steam stats are updated
-- Now the game will only publish stats every 50 or so points
-- This is to reduce spam on steams servers
---- I mean, obviously they can handle the load but it's not very nice to spam them every single point that's earnt
-
Updated the names of all our achievements and steam stats
-- Due to this older versions may no longer be able to earn achievements
-- Working to localise them to different languages
-
Continuous game mode has been update
-- You can now toggle the "AI Status" of both bumpers
---- If you connect a second controller and press "start" the game will automatically turn the right bumper into player 2
---- You can toggle this in the game settings
-- Added a "Game Settings" button to the "start menu"
-
PVAI has been updated
-- PVAI has been renamed to "classic" mode
-- You can now toggle the "AI Status" of both bumpers
---- If you connect a second controller and press "start" the game will automatically turn the right bumper into player 2
---- You can toggle this in the game settings
-- Added a "Game Settings" button to the "start menu"
-
A few more QoL changes that couldn't be made their own points
-- Updated how buttons work
-- Combined "Left, Right and Ball" menus in the customisation system
-- Revamped the Game Mode Menu
