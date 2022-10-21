Update 1.4.0.0

Full Changelog:

Added sound again -- We figured out what broke the sound in a past update and have fixed it

Added the "DLC" menu to the main menu -- Includes a basic description of each DLC -- Has a button to buy each DLC if it detects the user does not own them

Ball is static check system -- Game now runs a check every 10 or so seconds, then if the current X or Y of the ball has a difference of less then 1 it was the last check it'll start a 10 second timer. -- This will be restricted to situations where the right-bumper is an AI, we want to perfect this system as much as possible

Added the "Special Skins" system -- Cannot currently be used in the "Light" theme. ---- This is due to how we've incorporated these skins. They're effectively image files overlayed over the original bumper ---- This means we'd need to make 2 assets for every single skin, which isn't much but it would hold this update up. -- Bounding boxes for skins are all the exact same, this means that using a skin will not give a competitive advantage.

Added the "Advanced" game mode -- This game mode is not "complete" just yet ---- Only includes the "speed boost" powerup ---- More will come in the future based on user input -- In this game mode you can collect power-ups in order to increase your effectiveness over the AI ---- Only the player can gain powerups at this time, we will however be further improving this game mode into the future

Rewrote the customisation system.

-- Added a value to the save file to check the save file version

---- This means that any save file using an invalid version will be reset

---- This only applies to save files used for the customisation system however.

-- Items on the main menu now change based on colour choice

-- Instead of relying on a hard-coded value based on the colour we use hex values for using any colour.

---- This means it doesn't take about 20 lines of code every time we add a new colour.

---- This also means we're able to add so many more colours then originally thought.

-- Now the game on the "main menu" changes based on theme choice.

---- It looks bad for the light theme atm, we're working on it though.

Changed the way steam stats are updated

-- Now the game will only publish stats every 50 or so points

-- This is to reduce spam on steams servers

---- I mean, obviously they can handle the load but it's not very nice to spam them every single point that's earnt

Updated the names of all our achievements and steam stats

-- Due to this older versions may no longer be able to earn achievements

-- Working to localise them to different languages

Continuous game mode has been update

-- You can now toggle the "AI Status" of both bumpers

---- If you connect a second controller and press "start" the game will automatically turn the right bumper into player 2

---- You can toggle this in the game settings

-- Added a "Game Settings" button to the "start menu"

PVAI has been updated

-- PVAI has been renamed to "classic" mode

-- You can now toggle the "AI Status" of both bumpers

---- If you connect a second controller and press "start" the game will automatically turn the right bumper into player 2

---- You can toggle this in the game settings

-- Added a "Game Settings" button to the "start menu"