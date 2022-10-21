 Skip to content

Table Ball update for 21 October 2022

Update 1.4.0.0

Table Ball update for 21 October 2022

Update 1.4.0.0

Build 9770122

Full Changelog:

Additions

  • Started work on REDACTED

  • Started work on changing how the game checks whether a DLC is used

  • Added the "Advanced" game mode
    -- This game mode is not "complete" just yet
    ---- Only includes the "speed boost" powerup
    ---- More will come in the future based on user input
    -- In this game mode you can collect power-ups in order to increase your effectiveness over the AI
    ---- Only the player can gain powerups at this time, we will however be further improving this game mode into the future

  • Added the "Special Skins" system
    -- Cannot currently be used in the "Light" theme.
    ---- This is due to how we've incorporated these skins. They're effectively image files overlayed over the original bumper
    ---- This means we'd need to make 2 assets for every single skin, which isn't much but it would hold this update up.
    -- Bounding boxes for skins are all the exact same, this means that using a skin will not give a competitive advantage.

  • Ball is static check system
    -- Game now runs a check every 10 or so seconds, then if the current X or Y of the ball has a difference of less then 1 it was the last check it'll start a 10 second timer.
    -- This will be restricted to situations where the right-bumper is an AI, we want to perfect this system as much as possible

  • Quite a few new achievements
    -- Old achievements have also been updated

  • Added the "DLC" menu to the main menu
    -- Includes a basic description of each DLC
    -- Has a button to buy each DLC if it detects the user does not own them

  • Added sound again
    -- We figured out what broke the sound in a past update and have fixed it

Removals

  • Removed PVP
    -- Is now a setting in "classic" mode

  • Removed AIVAI
    -- Is now a setting in "classic" mode

Changes

  • Rewrote the customisation system.
    -- Added a value to the save file to check the save file version
    ---- This means that any save file using an invalid version will be reset
    ---- This only applies to save files used for the customisation system however.
    -- Items on the main menu now change based on colour choice
    -- Instead of relying on a hard-coded value based on the colour we use hex values for using any colour.
    ---- This means it doesn't take about 20 lines of code every time we add a new colour.
    ---- This also means we're able to add so many more colours then originally thought.
    -- Now the game on the "main menu" changes based on theme choice.
    ---- It looks bad for the light theme atm, we're working on it though.

  • Changed the way steam stats are updated
    -- Now the game will only publish stats every 50 or so points
    -- This is to reduce spam on steams servers
    ---- I mean, obviously they can handle the load but it's not very nice to spam them every single point that's earnt

  • Updated the names of all our achievements and steam stats
    -- Due to this older versions may no longer be able to earn achievements
    -- Working to localise them to different languages

  • Continuous game mode has been update
    -- You can now toggle the "AI Status" of both bumpers
    ---- If you connect a second controller and press "start" the game will automatically turn the right bumper into player 2
    ---- You can toggle this in the game settings
    -- Added a "Game Settings" button to the "start menu"

  • PVAI has been updated
    -- PVAI has been renamed to "classic" mode
    -- You can now toggle the "AI Status" of both bumpers
    ---- If you connect a second controller and press "start" the game will automatically turn the right bumper into player 2
    ---- You can toggle this in the game settings
    -- Added a "Game Settings" button to the "start menu"

  • A few more QoL changes that couldn't be made their own points
    -- Updated how buttons work
    -- Combined "Left, Right and Ball" menus in the customisation system
    -- Revamped the Game Mode Menu

