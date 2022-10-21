[Battle Star] Maintenance Notice

Dear player! We are expected to stop the game from 14:00 to 17:00 on October 25, 2022. Please pay attention to adjusting the game time and tell each other~Thank you for your support and love for the Battlefield Heroes!
Optimize and adjust
- Fix known bugs
- Optimize the configuration of various models
- Add account cancellation function
Maintenance compensation
Energy agent 2
Diamond 100
Compensation object
All players who have created characters in the game before 14:00 on October 18, 2022
Compensation method
Send to player email
Issuing time
Within 3 working days after maintenance
R&D team of Battlefield Hero Tales
