[Battle Star] Maintenance Notice

Dear player! We are expected to stop the game from 14:00 to 17:00 on October 25, 2022. Please pay attention to adjusting the game time and tell each other~Thank you for your support and love for the Battlefield Heroes!

Optimize and adjust

Fix known bugs Optimize the configuration of various models Add account cancellation function

Maintenance compensation

Energy agent 2

Diamond 100

Compensation object

All players who have created characters in the game before 14:00 on October 18, 2022

Compensation method

Send to player email

Issuing time

Within 3 working days after maintenance

R&D team of Battlefield Hero Tales