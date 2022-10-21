 Skip to content

Battle Star update for 21 October 2022

[Battle Star] Maintenance Notice

Dear player! We are expected to stop the game from 14:00 to 17:00 on October 25, 2022. Please pay attention to adjusting the game time and tell each other~Thank you for your support and love for the Battlefield Heroes!
Optimize and adjust

  1. Fix known bugs
  2. Optimize the configuration of various models
  3. Add account cancellation function
    Maintenance compensation
    Energy agent 2
    Diamond     100
    Compensation object
    All players who have created characters in the game before 14:00 on October 18, 2022
    Compensation method
    Send to player email
    Issuing time
    Within 3 working days after maintenance
    R&D team of Battlefield Hero Tales

