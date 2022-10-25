H(a)unt the death!

It's that time of the year again - leaves start turning yellow, as they fall from the trees, and days are getting shorter. Autumn. And autumn means ... Halloween!

On the occasion of the Steam Scream Fest, we’re preparing something special for you in Achilles: Legends Untold.

What comes to your mind when you think about Halloween? Skeletons and pumpkins. It just so happens that our game is teeming with skeletons.

During the event, our spooky opponents will provide double amount of souls throughout the duration of the event.

As for pumpkins, random human opponents will be wearing pumpkin helmets. They will also give you twice the number of souls as well.

What if we see a skeleton with a pumpkin on its head? Jackpot! The souls for such an enemy will be quadruple.

As you can see, the event will be a great opportunity for both new and veteran gamers to get a powerful soul boost and gain new skills.

Don't waste your time! The event starts on October 25 and will last until November 1.

As usual, below’s a complete changelog of Patch 0.2.1. for Achilles: Legends Untold:

Introduced the Halloween event - double souls received for both all the skeletons and random enemies wearing pumpkins on their heads.

Hoplite Spear and Spartan Sword can now be used in the Transform menu at Hephaestus' workshop.

Old Ruins - ambush update.

Added a keyboard shortcut for toggling the minimap.

Added new Griffon attacks.

In-game popups now have a new look.

Added new Griffon attacks.

Added support for the hardware cursor.

Unusable objects now can’t be used from the inventory level.

Negative effects are now paused while using interactive items.

Enemies no longer fall off the level in some places.

Improvements for collision and navmesh.

AI entering water removes burning state

Grenade throw in Lock on Target improvements

Grenade prediction fixes

Achilles multi state VFX

Chopper Axe fixed lifesteal effect

Thanks for all your feedback! We're reading through everything we get and listening to each one of you.

