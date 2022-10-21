Following the release of ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation we have released quick patch to fix some issues, that withheld completion statistics at specific scenarios and an error that affected B2 in Rundown 7.0. Thanks for your patience with these issues, see the complete patch notes below.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where Rundown R7B2 had a broken objective
- Fixed bug where you would not get completion credit if you used “Select Rundown” button, but didn’t select the Rundown again before starting the Expedition
- Fixed bug where subtitles could get stuck on screen
- Fixed stuck spot in Rundown R7B1
Changed files in this update