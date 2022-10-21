The following bugs have been fixed

Achievements could not be obtained.

(Achievements that have not been acquired even though the conditions have been met will be acquired at the start of the game.)

An issue that prevented the user from paging through the store's weapon sales and weapon enhancement screens when the number of weapons is large.

An issue where the bullet speed and reload speed of melee weapons could be enhanced.

(If you have already enhanced a weapon, you can sell it and purchase it again to recover the enhancement funds.)

Thank you for your continued support of the "ARMS DOLL".