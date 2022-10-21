 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ARMS DOLL update for 21 October 2022

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9769689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs have been fixed

Achievements could not be obtained.
(Achievements that have not been acquired even though the conditions have been met will be acquired at the start of the game.)

An issue that prevented the user from paging through the store's weapon sales and weapon enhancement screens when the number of weapons is large.

An issue where the bullet speed and reload speed of melee weapons could be enhanced.
(If you have already enhanced a weapon, you can sell it and purchase it again to recover the enhancement funds.)

Thank you for your continued support of the "ARMS DOLL".

Changed files in this update

Depot 1877801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link