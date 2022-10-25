The Halloween Hallowtide Pumpkins Event is ON!

Welcome Bounty Hunters!

As the WAHLA Corp HR department noticed, the smell of pumpkin (and pumpkin spice latte) is now in full swing. And that can only mean one thing - it’s Halloween time! To celebrate this year’s Halloween, we’re bringing back (by popular demand) the Hallowide Pumpkins Killsquad Halloween in-game event! What’s that all about you ask? Well, you can read all about it below.

Are you hungry for some spookiness in your life Bounty Hunters? Maybe you’re just hungry in general? Our next Halloween event could fulfill both of those needs quite nicely. For the next 2 weeks (till 8th of November) you can collect the oh-so-spooky and even more oh-so-tasty Hallowtide Pumpkins. If you collect 100 Hallowtide Pumpkins, you will fulfill the Halloween quest and get deliciously-scary Hallowtide Cakes in return! What does the cake do you say? Well, that would be a spoiler, wouldn’t it? But remember, there is a limit to the number of cakes you can get. 13 to be exact - not one cake more. So, do you dare to get them all and see what they do?

All limited Pumpkin Head cosmetics for all your Killsquad characters are back too, along with Halloween Skins and Portraits. Also, all of the Halloween items are available to buy in the shop as well, but only during this event!

Don’t wait for too long Bounty Hunters. Get those cakes and Halloween goodies while the event lasts!

Finally, we can also let you know that a new optimization update is coming to the game real soon. We’re talking a few weeks at most. More details are incoming.

Bounty Hunters, enjoy your Halloween, and speak to you soon,

Your Novarama Team

