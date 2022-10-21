Update 0.6.153

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Model

-The appearance of the Marksman has been reworked

Player health mechanics have been adjusted

-Players will now have different initial HEALTH when choosing different opening units and experts

-In 2v2, the base health of each player has been increased from 2000 to 2500, and the total health of the squad has been increased from 4000 to 5000

-The two players in the center of 2v2 also receive a bonus of 500 health each

Other balance adjustments

-Rhino health reduced by 10%/b]

[b]-Marksman

●The time taken for the Marksman to enter the attack stance has been changed from 0.2 to 0.5

●The attack interval was adjusted from 3.0 to 2.8

-The price of the mobile beacon was adjusted from 50 to 100