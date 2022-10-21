 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 21 October 2022

Update 0.6.153

Patchnotes via Steam Community
【Update0.6.153】

New Model

　-The appearance of the Marksman has been reworked

Player health mechanics have been adjusted

　-Players will now have different initial HEALTH when choosing different opening units and experts
　-In 2v2, the base health of each player has been increased from 2000 to 2500, and the total health of the squad has been increased from 4000 to 5000
　-The two players in the center of 2v2 also receive a bonus of 500 health each

Other balance adjustments

　-Rhino health reduced by 10%/b]
　[b]-Marksman
　　 ●The time taken for the Marksman to enter the attack stance has been changed from 0.2 to 0.5
　　 ●The attack interval was adjusted from 3.0 to 2.8
　-The price of the mobile beacon was adjusted from 50 to 100

