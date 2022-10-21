New LEGO® Bricktales Update Is Live | October 21st 2022

Hello there bricky builders!

And yet again, it's me, Grandpa. The good news is I built the hydraulic hammock. The bad news is it launched my test dummy into a nearby building, which is the opposite of relaxing. The other bad news is there's still some things to be fixed with the game. The other good news is I did get some improvements in. So I think overall that's good!

Improvements:

Added button in the options screen that teleports the player to a safe spot in the diorama in case they got stuck.

City [spoiler] improved stability and performance of fire stairs spot. [/spoiler]

Caribbean [spoiler] reduced friction of water drops for the water collector so they move more fluidly. [/spoiler]

Caribbean [spoiler] reduced minimum amount of water drops needed to finish water collector by 2. [/spoiler]

Speaking of improvements, I do have this idea for an ionized banana peeler that should make it easier for anybody to get their recommended daily intake of potassium...

Anyway, scientific greetings!

Grandpa

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898290/LEGO_Bricktales/