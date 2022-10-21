 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LEGO® Bricktales update for 21 October 2022

New LEGO® Bricktales Update Is Live | October 21st 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9769618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there bricky builders!

And yet again, it's me, Grandpa. The good news is I built the hydraulic hammock. The bad news is it launched my test dummy into a nearby building, which is the opposite of relaxing. The other bad news is there's still some things to be fixed with the game. The other good news is I did get some improvements in. So I think overall that's good!

Improvements:

  • Added button in the options screen that teleports the player to a safe spot in the diorama in case they got stuck.
  • City [spoiler] improved stability and performance of fire stairs spot. [/spoiler]
  • Caribbean [spoiler] reduced friction of water drops for the water collector so they move more fluidly. [/spoiler]
  • Caribbean [spoiler] reduced minimum amount of water drops needed to finish water collector by 2. [/spoiler]

Speaking of improvements, I do have this idea for an ionized banana peeler that should make it easier for anybody to get their recommended daily intake of potassium...

Anyway, scientific greetings!
Grandpa

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898290/LEGO_Bricktales/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1898291
  • Loading history…
Depot 1898292
  • Loading history…
Depot 1898293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link