Hi there;

As the game is finally out on Phone, i Decide to update the UI to be more PC friendly.

The buttons and Timer disposition have change and it now show the keyboard shortcut for it, you can drag the mouse over the buttons to see what they actually do.

I've been quite busy lately and it's haven't been easy get time for the game, I have few different Ideas that I'd like to go for, especially around the balls as they differences are quite important to improve times in some levels.

Anyway, until then, take care of yourself.

Enjoy the Update!