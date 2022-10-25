[25th of Oct.] Scheduled Maintenance Notice



The maintenance on the 25th of October is finished at 16:40 (UTC+9).

Thanks for your patience.

On the 25th of October, CounterSide will be placed under maintenance to ensure manageable levels of CSE for every CEO.

All CEOs are advised to relax or attend to other procrastinated paperwork in the meantime.

[25th of October, (Thu) Maintenance Information]

▼ Maintenance Schedule

▷ 25th of October, 2022 16:00 ~ 17:30 (UTC+9)

▷ 25th of October, 2022 02:00 ~ 03:30 (UTC-5)

▼ Maintenance Details

▷ You can check the details in the patch notes announcement: [LINK]

▼ Maintenance compensation

▷ 20,000 x Credits

▷ 3 x Employment Contracts

※ Additional Administration Notes

The game will be inaccessible during the Maintenance Schedule.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience brought by this maintenance.

The Administration will always do its best to provide CEOs with the necessary information for their next dive into the Counterside.

Thank you.