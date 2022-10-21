p.0X4_Increase the maximum number of life to 3, and you can choose the life numb

 Skip to content

4X4 update for 21 October 2022

Increase the maximum number of life to 3, and you can choose the life numb

Green is here! The maximum number of life increase to 3, and the challenges will be divided
First, go to green as much as you can and if you're used to it, try harder!
*Regardless of the level of difficulty, you can unlock Stage if you reach the percentage of the stage need

