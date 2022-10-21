(1.4.0.0) 50 more levels and Tutorial (Update)

(CHANGES IN 1.4.0.0)

New - 300 levels are now accessible (+50 levels) : [VeryEasy+5], [Easy+10], [Normal+25], [Hard+5], [VeryHard+5]

New - Addition of an explanatory tutorial in the choice of level difficulty

New - When you complete a level the arrow indicating to go to the next level is displayed

New - Added a message from the creator system to notify major changes in each update

Delete - Delete Section ''Early content''

BugFixed - Speedrun Steam succes values are not right

BugFixed - French translation for ''Large white cabbage butterfly'' was not correct

BugFixed - The ''Common flowerbug'' did not have the right photographer recognized

Translations - Tuto : (Texts 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9)

Translations - LangMenu : ''Message from the creator''

Translations - Animals 77-88 "Leopard slug'', ''Great green bush-cricket'', ''Colorado potato beetle'', ''Peacock butterfly'', ''Pointed snail'', ''Box bug'', ''European grass frog'', ''Common hoverfly'', ''Acorn and nut weevil'', ''Lesser yellow underwing'', ''Gypsy moth'', ''Spider crab''