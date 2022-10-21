 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Insect Seeker update for 21 October 2022

(1.4.0.0) 50 more levels and Tutorial (Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 9769161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(CHANGES IN 1.4.0.0)
New - 300 levels are now accessible (+50 levels) : [VeryEasy+5], [Easy+10], [Normal+25], [Hard+5], [VeryHard+5]
New - Addition of an explanatory tutorial in the choice of level difficulty
New - When you complete a level the arrow indicating to go to the next level is displayed
New - Added a message from the creator system to notify major changes in each update
Delete - Delete Section ''Early content''
BugFixed - Speedrun Steam succes values are not right
BugFixed - French translation for ''Large white cabbage butterfly'' was not correct
BugFixed - The ''Common flowerbug'' did not have the right photographer recognized
Translations - Tuto : (Texts 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9)
Translations - LangMenu : ''Message from the creator''
Translations - Animals 77-88 "Leopard slug'', ''Great green bush-cricket'', ''Colorado potato beetle'', ''Peacock butterfly'', ''Pointed snail'', ''Box bug'', ''European grass frog'', ''Common hoverfly'', ''Acorn and nut weevil'', ''Lesser yellow underwing'', ''Gypsy moth'', ''Spider crab''

Changed files in this update

Insect Seeker Content Depot 1788391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link