October 21st (Fri) Server Patch Notice

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Oct. 21 to address an issue regarding the Auction House.

Currently, a few users on certain platforms have been caught violating the terms of service based on paid goods accumulated in an illegal way (payment theft, account hijacking, etc.).

For this, about 4,000 accounts have been restricted from using the game from October 13th up until now.

Moreover, we are retrieving those currency and items that are traded illegally.

UNDECEMBER will continue to monitor actions that violate the terms of service and may punish them based on the operational policy.

Please take note of this and refer to the following information for details to avoid inconvenience of using the game.

======

[Oct. 21 Server Patch]

✅ Server Patch Schedule : Oct. 21, 2022 18:30 (UTC+9)

Server patch will proceed without maintenance.

Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

✅ Server Patch Details

Adjusting the payment receiving time for items sold at the Auction House

: (Before) 12 Hours → (After) 48 Hours

✅ NOTES

✔ Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.

✔ The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

======

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections

while the patch is underway.

UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.