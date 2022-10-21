 Skip to content

FitnessVR update for 21 October 2022

Shout At The Devil

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Halloween period is coming and to celebrate, a great coach is joining the party!

Also take advantage of this period to get the game, offer it to your friends with the promotion at -30% during this festival!

This new version includes new scenery elements, which will be available in the level editor library.

I took the opportunity to fix some bugs, improve the loading times of the game, which has also been tested with Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift S and which should normally work without too many problems until the next update.

