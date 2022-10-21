 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 21 October 2022

New bundles Star Conflict: Black Ghost

Attention! The bundles is available only until November 18. This ship is available to players annually only during the “Halloween” event. The rest of the time the ship is blocked and using it is impossible! This year the event will last until November 18.

Star Conflict: Black Ghost. Deluxe edition

This pack includes

  • The mysterious phantom ship “Black Ghost”. The ship is available to the player only during the “Halloween” event. The rest of the time the ship is blocked and using it is impossible!
  • Active module “Main Caliber”

The universe is full of mysteries and secrets. One of these mysteries is the “Black Ghost” spaceship. Even before the Invasion, many pilots told tales about signals allegedly sent from an unknown ship. But no one could find any official records about it. And recently, some pilots have been talking about personally meeting this ship away from the major space routes. They say that stumbling upon it means bad luck. Perhaps this is only a legend, but if you hear the sound of a fog whistle or see a mark on the radar, we suggest that you run! Otherwise, death awaits you.

Additionally, the pilot receives:

  • Unique decor “Pirate’s claw”.
  • “Ghosts” and “Skull Guardian” stickers

  • Photon emitter
  • “Tempest” launcher
  • Wormhole projector
  • Galvanized Armor
  • EM-diffuser
  • Reinforced Beams
  • Crystal Plates

A special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — 666 galactic standards!

When activated, the ship becomes transparent to projectiles and lasers, while significantly increasing the speed and maneuverability. Shooting and module usage interrupts the effect.

Ten slots for modifiers:

  • Engine Modifier — 1 slot
  • Capacitor modifier — 3 slots
  • Shield Modifier — 1 Slot
  • Hull modifier — 3 slots
  • CPU modifier — 2 slots

Extremely powerful thermal weapon. Fires explosive projectiles
Compatibility: “Black Ghost” destroyer, other destroyers of the suppressor role.
The weapon is always available to players.

Star Conflict: Black Ghost

The bundle includes:

  • The mysterious phantom destroyer “Black Ghost”.

When activated, the ship becomes transparent to shells and lasers, while significantly increasing the speed and maneuverability. Shooting and using modules interrupts the effect.

Additionally, the pilot receives:
Paint: “Death mask” for your other ships.
Stickers: “Pumpkin” and “Dig in!”

Changed depots in test branch

