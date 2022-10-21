New bundles Star Conflict: Black Ghost

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention! The bundles is available only until November 18. This ship is available to players annually only during the “Halloween” event. The rest of the time the ship is blocked and using it is impossible! This year the event will last until November 18.

Star Conflict: Black Ghost. Deluxe edition

This pack includes

The mysterious phantom ship “Black Ghost”. The ship is available to the player only during the “Halloween” event. The rest of the time the ship is blocked and using it is impossible!

Active module “Main Caliber”

The universe is full of mysteries and secrets. One of these mysteries is the “Black Ghost” spaceship. Even before the Invasion, many pilots told tales about signals allegedly sent from an unknown ship. But no one could find any official records about it. And recently, some pilots have been talking about personally meeting this ship away from the major space routes. They say that stumbling upon it means bad luck. Perhaps this is only a legend, but if you hear the sound of a fog whistle or see a mark on the radar, we suggest that you run! Otherwise, death awaits you.

Additionally, the pilot receives:

Unique decor “Pirate’s claw”.

“Ghosts” and “Skull Guardian” stickers

Photon emitter

“Tempest” launcher

Wormhole projector

Galvanized Armor

EM-diffuser

Reinforced Beams

Crystal Plates

A special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — 666 galactic standards!

Star Conflict: Black Ghost

The bundle includes:

The mysterious phantom destroyer “Black Ghost”.

Additionally, the pilot receives:

Paint: “Death mask” for your other ships.

Stickers: “Pumpkin” and “Dig in!”

A special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — 666 galactic standards!