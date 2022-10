Share · View all patches · Build 9768784 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 08:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is Warhaven Team.

Please note that a no-maintenance patch has been processed.

■ Patch Schedule

10/21(Fri) 7:47 UTC

**■ Patch Details

Added translations of certain texts **

The patch will be reflected when you close and update the game.

We will keep an eye on this matter to provide all testers with a smooth gaming environment.

Thank you.