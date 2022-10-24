Hello everyone!

Version 1.2.0 is here with our latest addition "Featured mods"!

Now it is easier than ever to find good high quality mods to Teardown. Add your own personal dog companion to the game (created by Dima), stroll around in the beautiful medival map Montagna del Castello (by Klimber and Klubart) or get chased by the horrifying TeaREX (by tislericsm). The curated featured mods menu will be updated on a regular basis and show of the latest great mods.

In addition, Version 1.2 makes the tropical Muratori Beach map available as a sandbox level. Previously only accessible during parts of the campaign, now players can explore and search for secrets in this remote setting whenever they want.

Please see the change log in the game for a more detailed overview. The changelog is available in the bottom right corner of the main menu.

We hope you will like it!

/The Teardown team