Cronous Online update for 21 October 2022

[Complete] 10/21/2022 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Cronians!

We would like to inform everyone that the emergency maintenance is over and the servers are now up and running.

[Patch Notes] Client Version: 20221020

  • Added Level 100 restriction before buying in point shop

You can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game. (https://discord.gg/whNJ6QAh)

We thank you for your never-ending support for Cronous Global, see you all inside the game!

Best Regards,
Cronous Global Valofe Team

