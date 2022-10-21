[Complete] 10/21/2022 Patch Notes

Greetings Cronians!
We would like to inform everyone that the emergency maintenance is over and the servers are now up and running.
[Patch Notes] Client Version: 20221020
- Added Level 100 restriction before buying in point shop
You can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game. (https://discord.gg/whNJ6QAh)
We thank you for your never-ending support for Cronous Global, see you all inside the game!
Best Regards,
Cronous Global Valofe Team
Changed files in this update