Tonikk Tycoon update for 21 October 2022

Playable again... And Achievements!!

I fixed the bug where it would open the game with steam vr as well as any crashing when opening the main menu, I guess it had something to do with when I setup the new steam leaderboards,

ALSO NOW ACHIVEMENTS ARE IN

