Hot Fix Patch Note - 10/20/2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tacticians,

We have a small hotfix today to address some of the crash and stability issues.

We are going to release version GM1.00.11 to apply the following fixes.

The patch will be live between:

* 1 AM - 4 AM PDT, October 21, 2022

4 AM - 7 AM EDT, October 21, 2022

10 AM - 1 PM CEST, October 21, 2022

5 PM - 8 PM KST, October 21, 2022

Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Lost Eidolons.

Improvements

* We have added additional fix to address title screen issue - for those players who could not proceed from the title screen, please check if it is working now. The fix is not 100% verified as we could not reproduce issues on our PC, but we have applied fix for the suspected issue!

We have added fix for the save files not properly showing up issue - we are adding a ways to fix the issue if you are not seeing the save files in your game

Thank you for your patience as we continue to fix issues and provide more improvements per your suggestions. If you would like to report issues and/or suggestions of your own, please use our Feature Upvote board!

ODS Team