• Tweaked some of the gold-times in worlds 1, 2 and 3, to make golds more achievable (particularly level1-12)
• Fixed the camera in world 2 – so if you are below the surface of the water, but close to it, the camera corrects downwards, so the water-surface doesn't obscure your view of the ball
Joon Shining update for 21 October 2022
Made some gold-times more achievable. Improved underwater camera
