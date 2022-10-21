 Skip to content

Joon Shining update for 21 October 2022

Made some gold-times more achievable. Improved underwater camera

Last edited by Wendy

• Tweaked some of the gold-times in worlds 1, 2 and 3, to make golds more achievable (particularly level1-12)
• Fixed the camera in world 2 – so if you are below the surface of the water, but close to it, the camera corrects downwards, so the water-surface doesn't obscure your view of the ball

Changed files in this update

