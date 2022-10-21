TOD 0.11 ver. Patch Note

The 1st tower map and other balances of have been modified.
<Details>
1-2F tier 2 door next to the merchant has been changed to tier 3 door.
1-16F tier 2 two doors in the center have been changed to tier 1 doors.
1-17F All twelve doors on the left have been changed to tier 1 doors.
1-19F tier 1 door in front of the merchant has been changed to tier 3 door.
CRD raised by Fate Relic has been reduced from 10 to 5.
HIT raised by Qualification Relic has been reduced from 5 to 1.
2nd tower Ghost unit AATK has been reduced.
2nd tower Wraith unit AATK has been reduced.
2nd tower Shadow unit ATK has been reduced.
*This modification may be overturned in the future.
Several other English translation errors have been fixed.
Please note that map changes are not applied when loading a previous version save files.
Changed files in this update