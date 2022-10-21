 Skip to content

Tower of Darkness update for 21 October 2022

TOD 0.11 ver. Patch Note

Tower of Darkness update for 21 October 2022

TOD 0.11 ver. Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 1st tower map and other balances of have been modified.

<Details>

  • 1-2F tier 2 door next to the merchant has been changed to tier 3 door.

  • 1-16F tier 2 two doors in the center have been changed to tier 1 doors.

  • 1-17F All twelve doors on the left have been changed to tier 1 doors.

  • 1-19F tier 1 door in front of the merchant has been changed to tier 3 door.

  • CRD raised by Fate Relic has been reduced from 10 to 5.

  • HIT raised by Qualification Relic has been reduced from 5 to 1.

  • 2nd tower Ghost unit AATK has been reduced.

  • 2nd tower Wraith unit AATK has been reduced.

  • 2nd tower Shadow unit ATK has been reduced.
    *This modification may be overturned in the future.

  • Several other English translation errors have been fixed.

Please note that map changes are not applied when loading a previous version save files.

