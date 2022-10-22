Stones Keeper Hotfix #6 Combat System and Balance

We bid you a good day, Commanders,

We apologize for the long silence, the enemy power is rising over the horizon, so we are working around the clock to get you all geared up for it. Once the elementals allow us we will reveal more, but for now we have some nice hotfix for you to enjoy.

Here's what has changed:

A new phase of the combat system is now available! Now you are able to re-arrange the characters on the battlefield before the combat begins, and set their action priority. It is available in both campaign and castle battle modes.

Resource and reward balance in the campaign. You will now receive more resources for your victories. Building the Market no longer requires resources during the campaign. Once its blueprints are obtained, it will be available automatically in chapter 3. Rather than healing your unit for 50HP each turn, Recovery Potion now heals it for 75HP.

And that would be all for the day!

