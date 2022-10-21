 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 21 October 2022

dimensional teleportation portals

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before,to enter in the levels,there were the doors,
now there are dimensional teleportation portals, like this the
the dimensional travel of the cat are better represented

