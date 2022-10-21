NEW: Now You Can Play The Game Using SteamVR Using For Valve Index & Oculus Rift

Share · View all patches · Build 9768095 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Thank you too all of you who supported us in our journey!

We added SteamVR support for CLASHBOWL!

Now you can play using Valve Index, Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest (using Link)!

Feel free to ask us any questions.

Thank you,

Eduard