NEW: Now You Can Play The Game Using SteamVR Using For Valve Index & Oculus Rift

Thank you too all of you who supported us in our journey!
We added SteamVR support for CLASHBOWL!
Now you can play using Valve Index, Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest (using Link)!
Feel free to ask us any questions.
Thank you,
Eduard
