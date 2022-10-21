 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CLASHBOWL update for 21 October 2022

NEW: Now You Can Play The Game Using SteamVR Using For Valve Index & Oculus Rift

Share · View all patches · Build 9768095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you too all of you who supported us in our journey!

We added SteamVR support for CLASHBOWL!

Now you can play using Valve Index, Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest (using Link)!

Feel free to ask us any questions.

Thank you,
Eduard

Changed files in this update

Depot 2068051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2068052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link