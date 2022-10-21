3.22.18.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added:
- Oxygen volumes for deep caves or special underwater plants.
- Accepted Demon of Greed, Pirate Captain, and Demon Hunter outfits from the Curated Workshop.
Changed:
- Raised minimum Grass quality from Off to Low.
- Grass is now streamed from a worker thread which reduces the CPU performance impact.
- Improved performance of screenshot capture with supersampling enabled.
- Improved logging of kicks for transport failure.
Fixed:
- Sentry gun shooting while paused.
- Lobby screen breaking if plugin set description to invalid base64 string.
32-bit Windows (again):
Several updates ago in 3.22.14.0 support for 32-bit Windows officially ended. This was not well communicated in game however because unless the archived 32-bit compatibility branch was installed it was combining the older build with the most recent shared/common files. In order to make this smoother for the meantime the 32-bit Windows version will stay up-to-date, but can only play singleplayer (not multiplayer), and shows an explanation on the main menu. Opting-in to the archived 32-bit compatibility branch allows hosting and playing multiplayer on the older version.
