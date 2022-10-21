3.22.18.0 Update Notes

Changelog:

Added:

Oxygen volumes for deep caves or special underwater plants.

Accepted Demon of Greed, Pirate Captain, and Demon Hunter outfits from the Curated Workshop.

Changed:

Raised minimum Grass quality from Off to Low.

Grass is now streamed from a worker thread which reduces the CPU performance impact.

Improved performance of screenshot capture with supersampling enabled.

Improved logging of kicks for transport failure.

Fixed:

Sentry gun shooting while paused.

Lobby screen breaking if plugin set description to invalid base64 string.

32-bit Windows (again):

Several updates ago in 3.22.14.0 support for 32-bit Windows officially ended. This was not well communicated in game however because unless the archived 32-bit compatibility branch was installed it was combining the older build with the most recent shared/common files. In order to make this smoother for the meantime the 32-bit Windows version will stay up-to-date, but can only play singleplayer (not multiplayer), and shows an explanation on the main menu. Opting-in to the archived 32-bit compatibility branch allows hosting and playing multiplayer on the older version.