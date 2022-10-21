Halloween Event: Halloswing 2022 is here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Swing Dunk celebrates the spookiest time of the year!

Halloswing is coming on Tuesday, October 25.

This Halloween be ready to wear your prettiest disguise with the return of HAL and all of his accessories!

Swing Dunk will celebrate Halloswing with some spooky details. You will be able to find Hal on your loading screen, all his accessories in the shop and he also decorated the stadium with some Halloween decorations!

Halloswing will go live on October 25 at 00:01 AM UTC time and will run until November 01 at 23:59 PM UTC time! So join us fast to celebrate Halloween!

See you HAL on the court!