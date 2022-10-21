Icarus Week Forty Six Update | Armor Durability balanced + Open World Q&A

This week, we’re introducing the second phase of our armor changes and improvements, addressing durability and resistance and how armors are dealt damage alongside characters. Our goal here has been to simplify and structure this system in a way that allows for scalability, and better ‘tiering’ of armors and more situations to use them in.

We’ve also gone through our top 250 tickets with some community members, and addressed a few that were quick and important wins for the game. At the bottom, we have also included the briefing for your new mission, SPELUNKING: ASSISTED STOCKPILE, and a Q&A for the upcoming Open World game mode.

Armor Durability Changes

This week we wanted to tackle some issues we had with Armor balance.

In the original implementation, we only processed durability loss based on how much damage the armor absorbed. The higher tier armors (which naturally resist more) ended up taking significantly more durability damage because of this, and the resulting perception was that Cloth armor appeared more durable than than Composite Armor.

For example, if a bear delivered 100 damage and your armor provided 50% resistance, 50 damage would go to your character's health and the other 50 would be applied to the armor. However, if you had 25% resistance on your armor, only 25 damage would be dealt to the armor and 75 to your character. This meant armor with more resistance would lose durability considerably faster.

In addition, this also meant that damage which wasn't resisted at all resulted in no durability loss being dealt to the armor. This limited our ability to provide new situations/scenarios where players will need to factor in their armor set before proceeding, making their armor choices and access to better armor more important to general gameplay.

To rectify this, and make it simpler to balance armor sets compared with one another, we've changed this to no longer take into consideration how much damage was resisted, rather, simply how much damage was dealt at the source before any resistance was applied.

In the new format, the bear would deliver 100 damage to the armor and 50 damage to the player with a 50% resistance higher tier armor set. With a lower tier 25% resistance set, it would deliver 100 to the armor and 75 damage to the player.

This means that we no longer need to give higher tier armor excessive durability values in order to be perceived as comparatively "strong" gear. This is an important factor with the addition of new sources of durability damage, albeit typically low values such as storm damage, that would have been of no significance otherwise.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on community feedback with these changes but the hope is that these changes result in armor quality being a more important factor for players. This should reward players who keep their gear maintained, and make investing in higher tier armors feel more worthwhile. Ultimately, this means we can find opportunities to introduce new gameplay mechanics to take this even further.

Changes from Top 250 Feature Upvote Tickets

We’ve been working with some of our [Discord](discord.gg/surviveicarus) community members on sorting through our top 250 Feature Upvote tickets and choosing some quick wins and larger tasks, which may have flown under the radar, to roll out this week. A big thanks to Twist and Derkatron for your time and support, you’re both integral to this game. With their help we were also able to remove outstanding suggestions which had already been fixed in the past but remained on the board.

New Mission - SPELUNKING: ASSISTED STOCKPILE

We’ve added a new mission for you to tie off week forty-six, requiring you to explore Icarus’ caves and hidden crevasses.

Designed for rookie prospectors, this mission provides some workshop gear to even the playing field, so get out there, get some ore and look out for those worms! Your briefing for SPELUNKING: ASSISTED STOCKPILE is as follows:

// OPERATOR: UDA

// BIOME: Forest, Olympus

// BACKGROUND: Workshop personnel request additional supplies from the surface.

// MISSION: Supply pod with requested ore samples.

// TERMS: Prospector will be provided pre-fabricated workshop gear, courtesy of Shengong.

Open World Mode Q&A

With Open World very close to being added to Icarus, we wanted to cover a few pressing questions the community has had since we originally announced it.

Will I be able to leave in my dropship and come back?

Yes. You can leave and return to your Open World session at any time.

Can I have multiple active Open World sessions?

Yes. You can have multiple active Open World sessions going at any time, and multiple sessions of the same map.

What is happening with my existing Olympus Outpost?

Don’t worry, your existing Olympus Outposts will convert over to an Open World session when the update goes through.

Can I personalize the difficulty settings for my Open World prospect?

You can set your difficulty just as you have been in Outposts up to this point. In the future, you will be able to adjust difficulty on the go.

Will resources regenerate?

Resources in Open World will not regenerate at this time. However, this isn’t set in stone and expect this in future in a different format than Outposts currently do.

Are their World Bosses in Open World?

Yes, and they will respawn as well.

Is it possible to leave and return with a different workshop loadout to and from my Open World prospect?

Yes, this is possible.

Can I earn exotics in Open World?

No, exotics will not spawn in Open World currently.

Are Open World sessions stored locally?

Open World sessions are saved locally on your PC’s harddrive.

Can a prospector who joined my Open World host it themselves later?

No, the Open World session will stay with the original host.

Can you choose your landing zone in Open World?

Yes, you will be able to choose from an array of available landing zones when dropping in, so you don’t have as far to travel to your chosen building location. Any multiplayer team members will have to follow your landing zone selection, rather than selecting their own.

Can you choose a different landing zone when you return to the map or are you locked to one?

No, you will be locked into the landing zone you choose on your first descent.

Why didn’t you leave Olympus as an Outpost?

We want outposts to be a controlled sandbox environment, with respawning resources where players can test and create builds. We felt that the Olympus Outpost was leaning more towards the future of Open World than our vision for Outposts, and belonged in that part of the game. Expect more updates to this more to reflect this intention.

How are Open World and Missions related and are there plans for it?

Currently, Open World and instanced Missions are separate, but you character can switch between the two. For now, if you run a Mission on a map, you won’t see any buildings from your Open World session - that might give you an unfair advantage in some missions. However, in future we have plans to tie these modes more closely together, allowing a seamless experience between the two.

Changelog v1.2.21.102850

New Content

Updating Armor Damage Equation so the Damage Dealt to armor is no longer tied to the amount resisted but instead directly off raw damage. This means that all armors will now take damage even if they dont have a specific resistance for that type (Something that resists only fire will be damaged by anything). It also means that resistance & armor durability is no longer inherintly linked and therefore better balancing can occur, both Durability and Resistances can be scaled independantly

Adding GameplayConfig datatable for default values for various gameplay constants

Updating Armor Damage Equation so armor accually takes damages

Reduced all armor durability values by 50% as part of armor damage mitigation refactor

SPELUNKING: Enabled Mission.

SPELUNKING: Moved supply crate to be closer to first objective, rather than close to dropship

Update quest queries to resolve build validation.

SPELUNKING: Update quest steps to better guide players to cave entrances

SPELUNKING: Fixed quest completion not being granted on prospect completion.

SPELUNKING: Added Aluminium to quest objectives

Fixed

Tweaked chatbox for readability

Modified DefaultScalability config to improve view distance settings. Default settings were too aggressive resulting in extremely short view distances which offered little to no performance gain, as distant objects are well optimized and don't cause a huge performance hit

Deleted some old unused StaticMeshFoliage assets

Improved Culling Distance settings on various StaticMeshFoliage assets to draw at more appropriate distances (some way too far, some way too short)

Added Dithered LOD Transition support to MA_ITM shader as many foliage assets use this shader and without it, culling doesn't work properly

submitting all dead prospectors with aging variations BPs, textures, and materials

Clean out 15GB worth of unused assets in the Megascans folder

Added DataTable validation for D_MapIcons to prevent invisible icons due to invalid colour

Clean up a ton of unused assets. Lots of triplicate unused Material Functions and shaders/materials. More removal of unused Substance and Megascans assets

Fixed cave worm spawn on reload, if a player saves and reloads inside a cave then caveworms previously killed do not immediately respawn on load

Crafting jobs are now aborted if output storage becomes full, instead of the previous behaviour where each item was dropped into the world

Fix divide by zero assert seen in PIE

Update HideUI function to work while Mounted

Permit UI to be hidden when mounted

Gate attempts to open Inventory/Crafting/TechTree/Map/Menu Toggle when UI is hidden

Fixed an issue where the player would try to attack an arrow embedded creature/object with a melee weapon, the arrows would block the hit and the intended object would be unharmed

PAYDAY: Updated quest step to factor placed extractors, preventing issues where you could find the exotic deposit but not progress the mission. - PAYDAY: Updated Prospect view tooltip to indicate that it unlocks the workshop radar and extractor

Update HideUI function to work while Mounted and Photo Mode

Permit UI to be hidden when mounted

Permit UI to be hidden when in camera mode

Gate attempts to open Inventory/Crafting/TechTree/Map/Menu Toggle when UI is hidden

Gate attempts to open containers and context menus when UI is hidden

Unhide UI on death

Unhide UI on ESC

This means that the game is playable to a large degree when the UI is hidden

Fixed a bug where if you had too many stamina debuffs your stamina would drop so low that you wouldn't be able to jump and would get stuck if you fall into any hole/crevice

Prevent cave worm spawn on reload, save respawn timeouts for cave worms, this means that if a player saves and reloads inside a cave then caveworms previously killed do not immediately respawn on load

VOYAGER: Fixed a progress blocker when the ship launches earlier in the quest.

VOYAGER: Fixed typo in quest description

Fixed bug where player couldn't remove last item from crafting queue

Fixed bug where on-player crafting would not start if there were no backpack inventory slots available

Crafting jobs that run out of storage space now leave the paused crafting job in queue for visibility

