Share · View all patches · Build 9767932 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Released in Early Access on May 27, Agartha: A Serial Killer Story is now available as a Full Version.

Features included in the game with the Full Version:

-Added "Skip" feature to watched scenes.

-Added German subtitle option.

-Added the option to Create A New Game.

-Added achievements.