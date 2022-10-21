Pre-Tournament Stability Hotfix | IWC 0.73.4 Alpha Patch Notes

[www.infinitywarsclassic.com](www.infinitywarsclassic.com)

Welcome to the newest patch for Infinity Wars Classic, Alpha version 0.73.4.

Missing Items or Rewards

We will be looking into missing items and remaining kickstarter rewards next week, if you believe you have been effected by this, be sure to let us known on Discord.

Patch Notes

Stability Fixes

A huge number of bug fixes have been applied in preparation of the tournament this week.

Thanks to everyone who helped submit bug reports recently.

Halloween Bundle

A new alternate art themed bundle has been released.

All cards included are gold bordered and non tradable.

Alt Art Yagron

Alt Art Rita

Fear

Defiant Trickster

Demon of Dark Bargains

Hungry Abomination

Improved Cost Display

Cards that are unable to be afforded this turn will now have a red cost visual to help make it clearer what is able to be played that turn.

Balance Changes

Ruins of an Ancient Civilization: End of Combat trigger changed to end of turn trigger

Helps prevent some infinite resolution loops in the game, we'll be adding a more permanent solution to infinite loops in the future however.

Bugfixes

Fixed Rita sacrifice not working correctly.

Fixed Tokens getting created at the front of the zone.

Fixed Winds of war moving incorrectly.

Fixed Rabid Rabbit transform.

Fixed Blightmaker's enter the deployed ability.

Fixed Undo Turn Requests not working when the opponent is still resolving the previous turn, so that players can still undo their turn if the opponent is still running the previous turn.

Fixed CTRL+V deckbuilder import bugs when used on menus it wasn't designed for.

Fixed deck importing failing to find the associated card if you are using a custom title for that card.

Fixed the deck builder sometimes not closing, causing you to get stuck in the main menu screen with the deck builder open.

Fixed a number of alt art animations.

Fixed Splat not correctly working when various targets become invalid.

Fixed fight not being counted as noncombat damage.

Improved the External Passive system to more correctly calculate all valid targets to affect, which fixed cost reduction External Passives from flickering between the values when multiple external passives of that type is also in play.

Fixed dealing damage when its controller lost morale.

Fixed Redirect command zone targeting.

Fixed Divine demonic failing to discard abilities.

Fixed Divine demonic transformed version.

Fixed Crystal of Madness working from the graveyard or removed zone.

Fixed End of Turn triggers being doubled in some instances.

Fixed Enyah counting commanders as in your deck for her ability.

Fixed Mysterious Box of Wonder not sacrificing itself if it has an invalid target.

Fixed Covert Battlesuit interaction with the fortress.

Fixed Gorgon Beam not doing any damage unless the target has 12 or less HP.

Fixed Siege Engineers targetting.

Fixed Undeath Wish interaction with multi lives.

Fixed Last Sleeper wording to be clearer.

Fixed Spirit of Vengeance interaction with Deadly.

Fixed Denial of Reason countering opponent ability cards played that turn.

Fixed Maria working after death.

Fixed The Great Fortress of XiaHan interaction with other locations.

Fixed The Strength of Unity buff.

Fixed Overcharged Bot overcharge.

Fixed Ancient Egg giving too many stats.

Fixed Bek and Demon of Dark Bargain not reducing the cost of characters in your deck.

Fixed Ancient Egg sacrifice.

Fixed Never Forget the Fallen not working against calamity.

Fixed activated abilities being able to be stolen.

Fixed grimmish control trigger.

Fixed Infinite Possibilities creating multiple dragons.

Fixed Rabid Rabbit's Bloodthirst effect not properly triggering when it first transforms and enters combat.

Other various wording changes.

Discord: discord.gg/y8KGxk4

Patreon: patreon.com/lightmarestudios

