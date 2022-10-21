Today we’ve launched our latest patch for Dakar Desert Rally for Steam. This patch fixes a number of issues with steering wheel support, force feedback support, AI behavior, handling on Bikes and Quads, and much more. We’ve also added our first free DLC, the Extended Saudi Arabia Map, which adds the complete simulation events from Dakar Rally 2020, Dakar Rally 2021, and Dakar Rally 2022.
We’re going to continue improving, updating, and adding to the game. Thank you all for your patience and constructive feedback. We appreciate it!
Feedback: http://feedback.saber.games/dakar-desert-rally
If you experience any issues, please reach out to our support team: http://support.saber.games
The full patch notes are below:
New Content
- Saudi Arabia Extended Map DLC simulation events (Dakar Rally 2020, Dakar Rally 2021, Dakar Rally 2022), see the full list of events below.
New Features
- Added "Free Custom Play", also known as "Quickplay" in the Free mode menu
- Implemented "Note Passed" message in the HUD for better navigation
General
- Improved AI to help bots overtake players and their driving behavior
- Improvements with Bike handling to have better counter steering
- Improvements with Quad handling for more stability and counter steering
- In Pro or Simulation mode, implemented the “Note Passed” message in the HUD
- Fix for country flags in profiles
Wheel Support
- Thrustmaster T248
- Thrustmaster T-GT
- Thrustmaster T-GT2
- Thrustmaster TMX
- Thrustmaster TS-XW
- Thrustmaster T80
- Thrustmaster T150
- Thrustmaster T300
- Thrustmaster T300RS
- Thrustmaster TX
- Thrustmaster F430
- Thrustmaster F458
- Logitech G27
- Logitech G29
- Logitech G920
- Logitech G923
- Fanatec CSL Elite
- Fanatec CSL Elite (WRC)
- Support for Steering Wheel H-Pattern and Steering Wheel Hand Brakes with supported brands
- Force Feedback Support was added to all supported wheels
Multiplayer
- Fixed issues with vehicle lights not being on or off
- Fixed trying to spectate your team when the car was already destroyed
- Fixed that the spectator camera is placed under the textures and doesn't switch between users after finishing the race
- Fixed penalties not being added to clients when far from the host
- Fixed vehicle velocity not being updated when the client vehicle is far from the host
- Fixed the helicopter behind the client when starting
- Fixed when spectator joins race and music was not playing
- Fixed “Racing Music Playlist” not starting when a spectator joins a race
Saudi Arabia Extended DLC Stages
DAKAR RALLY 2020
- Stage 1 - JEDDAH - AL WAJH
- Stage 2 - AL WAJH - NEOM
- Stage 3 - NEOM - NEOM
- Stage 4 - NEOM - AL-ULA
- Stage 5 - AL-ULA - HA'IL
- Stage 6 - HA'IL - RIYADH
- Stage 7 - RIYADH - WADI AL DAWASIR
- Stage 8 - WADI AL DAWASIR - WADI AL DAWASIR
- Stage 9 - WADI AL DAWASIR - HARADH
- Stage 10 - HARADH - SHUBAYTAH
- Stage 11 - SHUBAYTAH – HARADH
- Stage 12 - HARADH – QIDDIYA
DAKAR RALLY 2021
- Stage 1 - JEDDAH – BISHA
- Stage 2 - BISHA – WADI AD-DAWASIR
- Stage 3 - WADI AD-DAWASIR – WADI AD-DAWASIR
- Stage 4 - WADI AD-DAWASIR – RIYADH
- Stage 5 - RIYADH – BURAYDAH
- Stage 6 - BURAYDAH – HA’IL
- Stage 7 - HA’IL – SAKAKA
- Stage 8 - SAKAKA – NEOM
- Stage 9 - NEOM – NEOM
- Stage 10 - NEOM – AL ULA
- Stage 11 - AL ULA – YANBU
- Stage 12 - YANBU – JEDDAH
DAKAR RALLY 2022
- Stage 1 - HA’IL – HA’IL
- Stage 2 - HA’IL – AL ARTAWIYAH
- Stage 3 - AL ARTAWIYAH – AL QAISUMAH
- Stage 4 - AL QAISUMAH – RIYADH
- Stage 5 - RIYADH – RIYADH
- Stage 6 - RIYADH – RIYADH
- Stage 7 - RIYADH – AL-DAWADIMI
- Stage 8 - AL-DAWADIMI – WADI AD-DAWASIR
- Stage 9 - WADI AD-DAWASIR – WADI AD-DAWASIR
- Stage 10 - WADI AD-DAWASIR – BISHA
- Stage 11 - BISHA – BISHA
- Stage 12 - BISHA – JEDDAH
