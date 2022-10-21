Today we’ve launched our latest patch for Dakar Desert Rally for Steam. This patch fixes a number of issues with steering wheel support, force feedback support, AI behavior, handling on Bikes and Quads, and much more. We’ve also added our first free DLC, the Extended Saudi Arabia Map, which adds the complete simulation events from Dakar Rally 2020, Dakar Rally 2021, and Dakar Rally 2022.

We’re going to continue improving, updating, and adding to the game. Thank you all for your patience and constructive feedback. We appreciate it!

Feedback: http://feedback.saber.games/dakar-desert-rally

If you experience any issues, please reach out to our support team: http://support.saber.games

The full patch notes are below:

New Content

Saudi Arabia Extended Map DLC simulation events (Dakar Rally 2020, Dakar Rally 2021, Dakar Rally 2022), see the full list of events below.

New Features

Added "Free Custom Play", also known as "Quickplay" in the Free mode menu

Implemented "Note Passed" message in the HUD for better navigation

General

Improved AI to help bots overtake players and their driving behavior

Improvements with Bike handling to have better counter steering

Improvements with Quad handling for more stability and counter steering

In Pro or Simulation mode, implemented the “Note Passed” message in the HUD

Fix for country flags in profiles

Wheel Support

Thrustmaster T248

Thrustmaster T-GT

Thrustmaster T-GT2

Thrustmaster TMX

Thrustmaster TS-XW

Thrustmaster T80

Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster T300

Thrustmaster T300RS

Thrustmaster TX

Thrustmaster F430

Thrustmaster F458

Logitech G27

Logitech G29

Logitech G920

Logitech G923

Fanatec CSL Elite

Fanatec CSL Elite (WRC)

Support for Steering Wheel H-Pattern and Steering Wheel Hand Brakes with supported brands

Force Feedback Support was added to all supported wheels

Multiplayer

Fixed issues with vehicle lights not being on or off

Fixed trying to spectate your team when the car was already destroyed

Fixed that the spectator camera is placed under the textures and doesn't switch between users after finishing the race

Fixed penalties not being added to clients when far from the host

Fixed vehicle velocity not being updated when the client vehicle is far from the host

Fixed the helicopter behind the client when starting

Fixed when spectator joins race and music was not playing

Fixed “Racing Music Playlist” not starting when a spectator joins a race

Saudi Arabia Extended DLC Stages

DAKAR RALLY 2020

Stage 1 - JEDDAH - AL WAJH

Stage 2 - AL WAJH - NEOM

Stage 3 - NEOM - NEOM

Stage 4 - NEOM - AL-ULA

Stage 5 - AL-ULA - HA'IL

Stage 6 - HA'IL - RIYADH

Stage 7 - RIYADH - WADI AL DAWASIR

Stage 8 - WADI AL DAWASIR - WADI AL DAWASIR

Stage 9 - WADI AL DAWASIR - HARADH

Stage 10 - HARADH - SHUBAYTAH

Stage 11 - SHUBAYTAH – HARADH

Stage 12 - HARADH – QIDDIYA

DAKAR RALLY 2021

Stage 1 - JEDDAH – BISHA

Stage 2 - BISHA – WADI AD-DAWASIR

Stage 3 - WADI AD-DAWASIR – WADI AD-DAWASIR

Stage 4 - WADI AD-DAWASIR – RIYADH

Stage 5 - RIYADH – BURAYDAH

Stage 6 - BURAYDAH – HA’IL

Stage 7 - HA’IL – SAKAKA

Stage 8 - SAKAKA – NEOM

Stage 9 - NEOM – NEOM

Stage 10 - NEOM – AL ULA

Stage 11 - AL ULA – YANBU

Stage 12 - YANBU – JEDDAH

DAKAR RALLY 2022