-Shield now does not break some bosses, in addition, it does not throw them too far off the screen.
-Fixed a bug that caused the Cursed to die on elevations 4+.
-Some visual changes.
-Several minor bugfixes.
Chrono Survival update for 21 October 2022
HotFix
-Shield now does not break some bosses, in addition, it does not throw them too far off the screen.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update