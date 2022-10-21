 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 21 October 2022

HotFix

HotFix · Build 9767559

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Shield now does not break some bosses, in addition, it does not throw them too far off the screen.
-Fixed a bug that caused the Cursed to die on elevations 4+.
-Some visual changes.
-Several minor bugfixes.

