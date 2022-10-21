Halloween Hotfix 6

Changes:
Totally new curse system! -move them after getting them!
Bug Fixes:
Updated loading CR8 games
Fixed a glitch where you could not win the top prize in the dice minigame
Fixed the tooltip for "Freeze" attacks from the Dark Lady
Fixed a glitch where Chester Rattums was very common
Fixed a glitch where the master forge would not add forge slots to weapons
Fixed several glitches related to moving Tote's items
Improved item swapping and movement to hopefully prevent the "empty space" glitch
Changed depots in testingbranch branch