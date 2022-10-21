Halloween Hotfix 6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

Totally new curse system! -move them after getting them!

Bug Fixes:

Updated loading CR8 games

Fixed a glitch where you could not win the top prize in the dice minigame

Fixed the tooltip for "Freeze" attacks from the Dark Lady

Fixed a glitch where Chester Rattums was very common

Fixed a glitch where the master forge would not add forge slots to weapons

Fixed several glitches related to moving Tote's items

Improved item swapping and movement to hopefully prevent the "empty space" glitch