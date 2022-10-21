 Skip to content

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 21 October 2022

2022-10-21(v0.5.0)

[new Difficulty Class:GIMMICK]
This is for levels which is not for playing. If you make a level just for watching, you can put it on "GIMMICK" class.

[New Song]

  • HEAVYgiant - Spring Breeze(NORMAL, HARD, GIMMICK)

[Editor Renewal]

  • You can modify individual note with "Note Setting UI". "The Key sound Editor" will be merged here.
  • The key sound setting list UI is changed to a vertical list format.

[Adding an event]

  • You can set the speed for each note.

  • Note image events are added. (Basic, rhombus)

  • Note Path events are added.

