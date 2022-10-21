2022-10-21(v0.5.0)

[new Difficulty Class:GIMMICK]
This is for levels which is not for playing. If you make a level just for watching, you can put it on "GIMMICK" class.
[New Song]
- HEAVYgiant - Spring Breeze(NORMAL, HARD, GIMMICK)
[Editor Renewal]
- You can modify individual note with "Note Setting UI". "The Key sound Editor" will be merged here.
- The key sound setting list UI is changed to a vertical list format.
[Adding an event]
-
You can set the speed for each note.
-
Note image events are added. (Basic, rhombus)
-
Note Path events are added.
