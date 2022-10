The first of many content updates for Kitty's Venture is here! The Halloween Content Update adds a new Halloween themed stage with new obstacles.

Changelog:

New stage after the end of Stage 3.

Added 3 new achievements.

Added a reload from checkpoint option in the pause menu.

Minor adjustment in Stage 1.

And that's it for now. We will be back soon with more content updates. Keep an eye out! ːsteamhappyː

Red Bean Games