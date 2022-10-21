Sensei, Gutsu & More!

New Characters!

Sensei and Gutsu have made their way up the mountain!

You can find Sensei in the dojo, staring into the void meditating peacefully, giving all sorts of advice for new ninjas. Gutsu has also finally managed to catch up to his cart. He's keen to meet new ninjas in training, likely hoping he can make some starfruit off them.

Improved Discoverability

The game modes around the world have been notoriously elusive for some newer ninjas, but no more!

Each gameplay area has been highlighted to allow all ninjas to quickly find what they want to play the most.

New Intro

After being a simple loading indicator for so long, the intro screen has finally had a major overhaul. New players will be treated to an overview of the game and world, while our returning players will be treated to a nicer start screen when they launch the game.