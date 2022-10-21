10/20: Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!
We're here with a relatively large bug fix + QoL patch. For example, a lot of people over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers have been asking for a Take All button for containers. We've finally got one!
Changes
- Added bars to divide stamina bar based on dash charge cost
- Stamina bar now grows with max stamina changes
- HP bar now grows with max HP changes
- XP count is now visible
- Added Take All button to all containers
- Removed red flash when hitting characters
- Added new outpost pieces
- Added electricity requirements for some items (electricity not unlocked in the build yet)
Fixes
- Fixed several NREs that would cause severe load or gameplay issues
- Fixed Bush needs not updating
- Improved performance in the Steam Survival Fest map by removing unnecessary objects
Changed depots in developer branch