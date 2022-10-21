10/20: Bug Fixes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello shopkeepers!

We're here with a relatively large bug fix + QoL patch. For example, a lot of people over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers have been asking for a Take All button for containers. We've finally got one!

Changes

Added bars to divide stamina bar based on dash charge cost

Stamina bar now grows with max stamina changes

HP bar now grows with max HP changes

XP count is now visible

Added Take All button to all containers

Removed red flash when hitting characters

Added new outpost pieces

Added electricity requirements for some items (electricity not unlocked in the build yet)

Fixes