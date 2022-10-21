 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 21 October 2022

10/20: Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!

We're here with a relatively large bug fix + QoL patch. For example, a lot of people over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers have been asking for a Take All button for containers. We've finally got one!

Changes

  • Added bars to divide stamina bar based on dash charge cost
  • Stamina bar now grows with max stamina changes
  • HP bar now grows with max HP changes
  • XP count is now visible
  • Added Take All button to all containers
  • Removed red flash when hitting characters
  • Added new outpost pieces
  • Added electricity requirements for some items (electricity not unlocked in the build yet)

Fixes

  • Fixed several NREs that would cause severe load or gameplay issues
  • Fixed Bush needs not updating
  • Improved performance in the Steam Survival Fest map by removing unnecessary objects

