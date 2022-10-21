Something Wicked is coming to Bounce City...

Halloween Special

A spooktacular theme has arrived with the classic Halloween elements you know and love.

New Map: Castle



There is something strange happening inside this long-abandoned castle: the lights come off, there are ghosts, tentacles, and pumpkins; and at midnight it sounds a bell that changes the surroundings. What else could be waiting inside?

New Character: Roxanne



This beloved witch decided to reveal herself and ride to Bounce City, along with some "tricks or treats" to help the other girls.

New Equipment Items



These "tricks or treats" are Special Witch Hats of Roxanne, and can be equipped until certain conditions are met, like reaching day 2 or 3 on some specific map.

The Special Hats will help you unlock faster the characters, decorations, cameras, and clothes. (you can only equip one at a time)

Be afraid! This event starts from October 20 to November 4. [spoiler](Roxanne and the Castle are here to stay, permanently)[/spoiler]

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join our Official Discord server!

Thanks,

Update Notes

NEW

New Character: Roxanne

New stage: Castle

Portal: You can teleport from side to side (New mechanic with cooldown for Castle only)

New Enemies

New music

Main Menu spooky music

New dildo on gallery

New Ui that shows how much money you have in-game

Encyclopedia

New Achievements

EQUIPMENT: These new items will help you unlock faster the characters, decorations, cameras, and clothes. (you can only equip one at a time)

Road of coins hat:

you get a road of coins after you enter excited mode (fill the blue bar)

you get a road of coins after you enter excited mode (fill the blue bar) Camera Hat:

cameras spawn more often

cameras spawn more often Clothes Hat:

clothes spawn more often

clothes spawn more often Extra health hat:

start every day with +10 health

start every day with +10 health Excited mode healing hat:

you get +10 health after you enter excited mode (fill the blue bar)

you get +10 health after you enter excited mode (fill the blue bar) Extra batteries hat:

start every day with 1 more battery

start every day with 1 more battery Improved batteries hat:

gain 5 more energy with the batteries

gain 5 more energy with the batteries Improved excited mode hat:

you exit excited mode after 2 hits (it usually is after 1 hit)

you exit excited mode after 2 hits (it usually is after 1 hit) Inmortal dodge hat:

after a perfect dodge, you become immortal for 2 segs

FIXES