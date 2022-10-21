Something Wicked is coming to Bounce City...

Halloween Special
A spooktacular theme has arrived with the classic Halloween elements you know and love.
New Map: Castle
There is something strange happening inside this long-abandoned castle: the lights come off, there are ghosts, tentacles, and pumpkins; and at midnight it sounds a bell that changes the surroundings. What else could be waiting inside?
New Character: Roxanne
This beloved witch decided to reveal herself and ride to Bounce City, along with some "tricks or treats" to help the other girls.
New Equipment Items
These "tricks or treats" are Special Witch Hats of Roxanne, and can be equipped until certain conditions are met, like reaching day 2 or 3 on some specific map.
The Special Hats will help you unlock faster the characters, decorations, cameras, and clothes. (you can only equip one at a time)
Be afraid! This event starts from October 20 to November 4. [spoiler](Roxanne and the Castle are here to stay, permanently)[/spoiler]
Update Notes
NEW
- New Character: Roxanne
- New stage: Castle
- Portal: You can teleport from side to side (New mechanic with cooldown for Castle only)
- New Enemies
- New music
- Main Menu spooky music
- New dildo on gallery
- New Ui that shows how much money you have in-game
- Encyclopedia
- New Achievements
EQUIPMENT: These new items will help you unlock faster the characters, decorations, cameras, and clothes. (you can only equip one at a time)
- Road of coins hat:
you get a road of coins after you enter excited mode (fill the blue bar)
- Camera Hat:
cameras spawn more often
- Clothes Hat:
clothes spawn more often
- Extra health hat:
start every day with +10 health
- Excited mode healing hat:
you get +10 health after you enter excited mode (fill the blue bar)
- Extra batteries hat:
start every day with 1 more battery
- Improved batteries hat:
gain 5 more energy with the batteries
- Improved excited mode hat:
you exit excited mode after 2 hits (it usually is after 1 hit)
- Inmortal dodge hat:
after a perfect dodge, you become immortal for 2 segs
FIXES
- Performance Improved
- Minor fixes
Changed files in this update