10/21 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10/21 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

New Function

New agent: Starstar reports

"Want to know how I can transmit? Hey, look where, whew~"

Sikong Xing is a flexible and supportive scout, who can exchange positions with his teammates through the spells he carries, so as to help other injured scout teammates quickly escape from the pursuit of spirits.

New Map: Fishing Village Version 2.0

"The Maoyan eaves are wet and cold, and the river is cold, just like the village, but not the village. Only the grievances are left beside the village."

The 2.0 version of the new map Wilderness Fishing Village is online. Can you feel her breath when passing by the village?

I hope you can give us timely feedback when you encounter problems, and we will go online as soon as possible after the repair

A new treasure box -- the Ruiling treasure box has been launched!

The ancient environment is quiet and beautiful

-Consume a certain amount of Holy Stone to draw the treasure chest and obtain the limited time and limited spirit clothing; Enriched rewards such as spirit coins

The new Brilliant Mall opens in a limited time

Time: 10.21-11.04

Jinling coins can be obtained by extracting Jinling treasure chest, etc You can purchase exclusive clothing of limited Brilliant Mall with Brilliant Coin; And you can exchange the single skin in the current Blooming Treasure Box!

The exclusive clothing of this issue is limited to: Wei Qingyu - Yuxin Demon Girl

This issue's exclusive dress for the Blooming Treasure Box is: Nalan Lian Dance - the Charm of the Dark Night; Nangong Yichen - Desire of the White Night

You can buy high popularity return costumes in the Brilliant Mall!

The costume for this return is: Lingzhengying - dimensional combat; Su Green Carp - Spirit Butterfly Dance

Brilliant Mall will regularly refresh the limited avatar of Brilliant Spirit, the avatar box!

The limited head portrait and head portrait box of Blooming Spirit in this issue are: the head portrait and head portrait box of the Foolish Heart Devil

Limited time exchange activity

The Devil Girl Comes

”Fool the mind and charm thousands of people“

-Time: 10.21-11.04

-Complete sets of skin can obtain supporting weapons

-Set of complete costumes to activate special effects

Benefit function: weekly exempt role update

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Qinghong, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Spoon, Spider

Additional functions

Exclusive gift bag for Sikong Star character. If you buy the gift bag, you can buy Lingshi at a price and get limited skin Update content of version plan Set the panel to add the [Display Chat Box] switch A drag bar has been added to the friend interface

New fitting room

Blooming Treasure Box: Nalan Lotus Dance - Charm of the Dark Night Series, Nangong Yichen - Desire of the White Night Series Blooming Mall: Wei Qingyu - Yuxin Demon Girl Series New in the mall: Sikong Star - Future Visitor Series

Balance Adjustment

Adjusted the damage of the Simulated Complaining Immortal 1 skill: reduced the damage of the Immortal 1 skill to hit the Spy, and increased the damage of hitting the wall Slightly increased the cooldown time of the simulated spirit Dracula 1 skill Slightly reduce the life of the bat summoned by the simulated spirit Dracula Slightly reduced the deceleration ratio of simulated spirit complaining Dracula 2 skills to spirit scouts Reduced the cooling time of Magpie Detection Reduced the soul value consumed by the spirit scout Bian Que when using the main star skill, reduced the recovered soul value of the healed spirit scout, and hit the fallen spirit scout with the main star skill, which will be saved immediately It reduces the physical strength consumed by the Magpie when using the main star skill, and reduces the physical strength recovered by the hit Magpie. The Magpie can store up to 3 needles.

Balance adjustment of props and tricks

Garlic: After use, leave a speed bump around, and the complainants entering the speed bump will be decelerated. The deceleration ratio is 30%/50%/80%, and the prop lasts for 8 seconds Camera: The angry spirit caught by the camera will instantly stiffen and be decelerated later, lasting for 3 seconds. The camera can be used 1/2/3 times in total Electric shock gun: press the left button to raise the gun, and release the left button to launch. 5 seconds after hitting the spirit, paralyze the spirit. 3 seconds later, stun once for 0.5 seconds. The electric shock gun can be used 2/4/6 times Gate symbol: the duration changes from [4, 6, 8] to [4, 6, 7] Tortoise breath symbol: duration from [12, 15, 18] to [10, 13, 15] Smoke bomb: duration from [16, 19, 23] to [13, 16, 20] Increase the decrease of the power of the spirit scout of the deception virtual body to the seal array eye

[Problem Repair]