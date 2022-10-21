 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 21 October 2022

The "Just in time for Halloween" Update

Drakkon World Builder update for 21 October 2022

Hello Drakkonians!

In the latest update, there are two new features that have been highly requested:

  • A tile painter so you can edit your map layouts
  • The ability to manually generate Cities and Towns with full NPCs, Adventure Hooks, etc

To use the painter, click the pointing finger hand icon in the toolbar. Then select the tile type and brush size to use and check "Enable Painting". Click and drag on the map to paint your tiles and customize your map! When you're done, uncheck "Enable Painting" and Drakkon will smooth your edits seamlessly into the world!

To use the City and Town generator, click the Add Map Marker button in the toolbar, then select City or Town as the type. Give it a name and click Create Mark to place your new city.

More updates are coming in the future, including the much-requested ability to edit the details of POIs (such as name, threats, NPCs, etc), so stay tuned!

