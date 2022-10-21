Halloween Update 2022

Happy Halloween, Everyone!

This is one of the team's favorite holidays in the year and we want to invite you to come celebrate with us. The spirits have come to play and have changed everything!

Explore Every Nook and Cranny

Every map has been updated to celebrate the season. Discover hidden secrets and new routes through fields of skeletons, jack-o-lanterns, bubbling cauldrons, and giant webs stretching across the sky. We've had a blast updating the world and can't wait for the updates to come.

Halloween = Costumes

New costume sets and items with special surprises to help you celebrate the holiday your way. What are you looking at poor Yorick? Did you make a new friend that you found in your web-rella? It's friendly! Don't set it on fire with the new demonic Deadshot slingshot. Grab your Unicorn and ride off in a trail of sparkles.

My Balloon!

We are very excited to be releasing the balloons feature. This is a brand new type of cosmetic that is an example for how we plan to expand on the core game mechanics in the future. Grab it off of your back and set it free. Bat it around and play a game of keepy-uppy. Release them into the air and see who can shoot them down. Get a group together and set up your own target gallery and challenge each other to see who can make the hardest shots.

A huge thank-you to all of our players for your support. We hope you have as much fun playing as we had making this update for you.

Special Thanks to StyledSnail (https://www.youtube.com/c/StyledSnail) and our alpha community for taking this picture for the update.