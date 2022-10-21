Updated boat logic, NPC swimming, Titan pillars, and new optimizations

v0.5.57

-Setup boats to roll over onto their side if they become beached without a player on them

-Made pushing boats while they are on land much easier

-Increased Grabber Arm vertical look range

-Increased the distance NPC boats need to stay away from shore so their boats don't get beached as easily.

-Setup no-sail zones for NPC to help keep them out of areas they struggle to navigate in like docks

-Setup mesh LOD for NPC

-Adjusted Dock recipe from 25 nails to 24 nails

-changed Repair and Destruction hammers so they don't work on Crops.

-Update to Titan Pillars visuals and logic

-Improved camera zoom logic and how fast it animates in different situations

-Optimized new world load screen logic

-Optimized world cleanup logic when exiting a world to the main menu so it runs faster

-Updated camera curves to let it look farther up and down

-Cleaned up thatch roof rendering

-Increased regen benefits of Updrafts for Gliders and added a temporary speed boost

-Setup gamepad "Move" stick input to cycle the quick bar like the d-pad does

-Fixed distant ocean flickering visuals issue

-Improved boat WindLean logic

-Fixed dropped item logic so it doesn't print into the player log in some situations

-Fixed NPC swim logic so they can better chase the player in water

-Update to the Ballista camera settings to be similar to the Cannon settings