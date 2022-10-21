 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 21 October 2022

Updated boat logic, NPC swimming, Titan pillars, and new optimizations

Build 9766822

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.57
-Setup boats to roll over onto their side if they become beached without a player on them
-Made pushing boats while they are on land much easier
-Increased Grabber Arm vertical look range
-Increased the distance NPC boats need to stay away from shore so their boats don't get beached as easily.
-Setup no-sail zones for NPC to help keep them out of areas they struggle to navigate in like docks
-Setup mesh LOD for NPC
-Adjusted Dock recipe from 25 nails to 24 nails
-changed Repair and Destruction hammers so they don't work on Crops.
-Update to Titan Pillars visuals and logic
-Improved camera zoom logic and how fast it animates in different situations
-Optimized new world load screen logic
-Optimized world cleanup logic when exiting a world to the main menu so it runs faster
-Updated camera curves to let it look farther up and down
-Cleaned up thatch roof rendering
-Increased regen benefits of Updrafts for Gliders and added a temporary speed boost
-Setup gamepad "Move" stick input to cycle the quick bar like the d-pad does
-Fixed distant ocean flickering visuals issue
-Improved boat WindLean logic
-Fixed dropped item logic so it doesn't print into the player log in some situations
-Fixed NPC swim logic so they can better chase the player in water
-Update to the Ballista camera settings to be similar to the Cannon settings

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
