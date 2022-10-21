Update 1.2 | A Place To Call Home

Hello Explorers!
We're so pleased to finally share exciting new content with you! In this update, you'll be able to play on an almost entirely new map - the new and improved Expanse. You'll also have many new ways to decorate your ship so you can call it home.
Check out the update trailer here:
As usual, patch notes will be available over the next few days.
The Expanse (Reworked)
Prepare for a new expedition - complete with all new art, nitro path, cave systems, lighthouse and a new key landmark...
We hope this will give you some exciting new paths and techniques to explore and play with. Take a sneak peek at some key areas:
The Whaling Docks
The Lighthouse
The Chapel
Ship Customization
New Merchant - Shipwright
A new merchant has arrived on the docks - Samuel Molyneux! Speak with him to modify and preview your dream vessel!
Ship Cosmetics
Decorate each area/room of the ship uniquely with new furniture, decorations, figureheads, helms, flags, paint, lighting and more!
See the Ship Cosmetic DLCs available:
Dread Hunger Helms of the Emperor
Dread Hunger Admiral's Decor
Dread Hunger Naval Furnishings
Dread Hunger Interior Restoration
Dread Hunger Ensigns of the Sea
Dread Hunger Hull Restoration
Dread Hunger Lighting Fixtures and Hues
Dread Hunger Helms of History
Dread Hunger Helms of the Artisan
Dread Hunger Figureheads of the Sirens
Dread Hunger Figureheads of the Hunt
Dread Hunger Figureheads of Myth
Dread Hunger Figureheads of the Kraken
We know it's been a long wait, but you deserve the best update possible. Thank you for your patience!
We're incredibly excited to release a map and cosmetics we've had a lot of fun playtesting with and hope you enjoy experimenting with them just as much!
Click here to jump into our Discord and chat about the update!
Best of luck on your expeditions, Explorers!
- The Dread Hunger Team
Follow our socials for the latest news and updates!
Discord: http://discord.gg/dreadhunger
Twitter: @DreadHungerGame
Changed files in this update