Update 1.2 | A Place To Call Home

Hello Explorers!

We're so pleased to finally share exciting new content with you! In this update, you'll be able to play on an almost entirely new map - the new and improved Expanse. You'll also have many new ways to decorate your ship so you can call it home.

As usual, patch notes will be available over the next few days.

The Expanse (Reworked)

Prepare for a new expedition - complete with all new art, nitro path, cave systems, lighthouse and a new key landmark...

We hope this will give you some exciting new paths and techniques to explore and play with. Take a sneak peek at some key areas:

The Whaling Docks

The Lighthouse

The Chapel

Ship Customization

New Merchant - Shipwright

A new merchant has arrived on the docks - Samuel Molyneux! Speak with him to modify and preview your dream vessel!

Ship Cosmetics

Decorate each area/room of the ship uniquely with new furniture, decorations, figureheads, helms, flags, paint, lighting and more!

See the Ship Cosmetic DLCs available:

Dread Hunger Helms of the Emperor

Dread Hunger Admiral's Decor

Dread Hunger Naval Furnishings

Dread Hunger Interior Restoration

Dread Hunger Ensigns of the Sea

Dread Hunger Hull Restoration

Dread Hunger Lighting Fixtures and Hues

Dread Hunger Helms of History

Dread Hunger Helms of the Artisan

Dread Hunger Figureheads of the Sirens

Dread Hunger Figureheads of the Hunt

Dread Hunger Figureheads of Myth

Dread Hunger Figureheads of the Kraken

We know it's been a long wait, but you deserve the best update possible. Thank you for your patience!

We're incredibly excited to release a map and cosmetics we've had a lot of fun playtesting with and hope you enjoy experimenting with them just as much!

Click here to jump into our Discord and chat about the update!

Best of luck on your expeditions, Explorers!

The Dread Hunger Team

