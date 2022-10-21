Biotech expansion and update 1.4 available now!

The RimWorld - Biotech expansion is out! This large-size expansion revolves around babies and child-raising, genetic modification, and the ability to control mechanoids.

Get it now on the _Biotech _Steam page!

To celebrate the release, RimWorld and the Royalty expansion are 10% off.

Here's the trailer:



RimWorld update 1.4 is also released! We described the 1.4 changes in detail in this announcement. Or you can read the changelog here.

Compatibility:

Unmodded savegames from 1.3 will load in 1.4.

Many mods have already been updated by wonderful modders during the 1.4 preview over the last few weeks. However, some are not yet updated and won't work on 1.4.

If you want to keep playing version 1.3, please use Steam beta branch "version-1.3-latest". To do this, r-click RimWorld in the Steam library, go to properties, open the betas tab, and select the version from the dropdown.

For rich details on Biotech's features and a discussion of why we decided to make it, you can read the preview posts below:

If you want to get chatty, you can discuss this post on Reddit.

If you're up or bug reporting, please join the Ludeon official development Discord server.

Huge thanks to all our developers, volunteer testers, support team members, and all the modders, translators, artists, and all the players in the community. I thank all of you very much, it's been a journey so far and I hope to keep sharing it with all of you.

Best,

Ty