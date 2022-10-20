 Skip to content

Captain Soda Alpha Playtest update for 20 October 2022

Bonus patch: First demo of the soundtrack! -- Participating in DevGAMM!

A quick bonus patch to say that through working with Aleix Ramon, the composer for Captain Soda's soundtrack, we now have the first version of the music in the game! We're both really excited about the music, so go and take a listen!

I have replaced all the placeholder copyright music in the game with this demo soundtrack, so there should no longer be any copyright issues.

I wanted to get this in the build in time for the DevGAMM game festival happening RIGHT NOW! You can go and check out all of the games that are in the festival to find your new anticipated releases (there's over 200!). More details can be found on the website.
https://devgamm.com/fest2022/games/

Thanks for playing, I hope you enjoy it!
Cole

