Hotfix (v.40.3)

Changes

• Reduced the volume of columns and statues breaking by 25%

• Added logic to prevent abominations and crocodiles from roaming the tomb prior to opening the tomb entrance door

• Reduced the frequency at which abominations leave their den and patrol the tomb

• Patrol duration of abominations is now based upon difficulty

• Improved the robustness of the auto-reconnection feature during round end to prevent black screen issues in certain cases

Fixes

• Fixed an error occurring as snakes spawn in during the Tomb #2 rituals

• Fixed an issue preventing players from auto-reconnecting in the Office after playing more than one round (Client Timeout)

• Fixed an issue preventing guest VR players from properly warding off creatures with a Torch

• Fixed an issue with the latest tomb variation's ritual portal destination being set too low, causing the player to fall through the map

• Fixed an issue where the latest tomb variation's Treasury door would open too high, blocking player's paths above

• Added missing Chinese characters

• Fixed a gap in the latest tomb variation (Rock tunnel)

• Fixed an issue where scene lighting was not properly re-enabled if a player fell through the map

• Fixed an issue causing lag for all players when a VR player disconnects from the room

• Fixed an issue causing visual glitches for VR players on Dread Valley