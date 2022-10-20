Hidden Shapes - Trick or Cats Available Now!!

Hello guys!!!

Hidden Shapes - Trick or Cats Arrived!!

Have fun assembling the puzzles of the newest game in the Hidden Shapes series, with our new release you will have fun and enjoy Halloween with our favorite kittens. There are several stages for you to enjoy, with beautiful animated art and much more.

Surprise yourself as you complete the puzzle, beautiful and fun animations for you to admire and enjoy!

Again we would like to count on the support of the community to make this game a great success! To facilitate communication in addition to the forum here on Steam we have our OFFICIAL DISCORD, and social networks, there you can share all your ideas and feedback about the game and you will know in advance all the news.

Don't forget to follow us on the Steam page so you'll know about new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have a lot of fun with the game it is being made with great care!!!