Lost Fleet update for 20 October 2022

Update 3: Turrets

Share · View all patches · Build 9766264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's update focuses on the camera system that drives turret aiming, combined with improvements to the aiming reticle capital ships should now be a lot more fun to play. Here are the details:

Improvements:

  • Improved camera system for turrets: Turret cameras are smoother and adjust your view point when obstructed.
  • Improved zoom ability: zoom is now instant, position/rotation stays in sync with other cameras
  • Upgraded most ships to set point of aim reticle at the distance to current target.
  • New option to use the virtual stick horizontal axis for Roll and A/D for Yaw (for those of you that preferred Elite Dangerous controls)
  • Zeus sniper now has separate angular drag value while aiming
  • You can now press 'z' to swap cameras in map view
  • Changed Talon missile weapon to new lock on system

Fixes:

  • Fixed stage lights interacting with tactical map holograms (ice stage was washed out).
  • Fixed an out of range index error related to turret systems.
  • Fixed exploit that allowed Red team players to make a ton of money selling ships in campaign mode (thanks PantsAdvanced)
  • Fixed AI Sabre being unable to fire (thanks Ouch Crab)
  • Fixed Boxer weapon particle and sound effects not playing reliably, AI engagement distance improved
  • Increased Zeus boost force
  • Increased Hammerhead tac reload frequency from 4 to 1.5
  • Reduced Boxer damage per pellet from 2 to 1 now that it is firing all its projectiles
  • Slightly reduced projectile passthrough leeway time (most projectiles have a fraction of a second before they can collide with anything to prevent physics weirdness)

