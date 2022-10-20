Update 3: Turrets

This week's update focuses on the camera system that drives turret aiming, combined with improvements to the aiming reticle capital ships should now be a lot more fun to play. Here are the details:
Improvements:
- Improved camera system for turrets: Turret cameras are smoother and adjust your view point when obstructed.
- Improved zoom ability: zoom is now instant, position/rotation stays in sync with other cameras
- Upgraded most ships to set point of aim reticle at the distance to current target.
- New option to use the virtual stick horizontal axis for Roll and A/D for Yaw (for those of you that preferred Elite Dangerous controls)
- Zeus sniper now has separate angular drag value while aiming
- You can now press 'z' to swap cameras in map view
- Changed Talon missile weapon to new lock on system
Fixes:
- Fixed stage lights interacting with tactical map holograms (ice stage was washed out).
- Fixed an out of range index error related to turret systems.
- Fixed exploit that allowed Red team players to make a ton of money selling ships in campaign mode (thanks PantsAdvanced)
- Fixed AI Sabre being unable to fire (thanks Ouch Crab)
- Fixed Boxer weapon particle and sound effects not playing reliably, AI engagement distance improved
- Increased Zeus boost force
- Increased Hammerhead tac reload frequency from 4 to 1.5
- Reduced Boxer damage per pellet from 2 to 1 now that it is firing all its projectiles
- Slightly reduced projectile passthrough leeway time (most projectiles have a fraction of a second before they can collide with anything to prevent physics weirdness)
Changed files in this update