Update 3: Turrets

This week's update focuses on the camera system that drives turret aiming, combined with improvements to the aiming reticle capital ships should now be a lot more fun to play. Here are the details:

Improvements:

Improved camera system for turrets: Turret cameras are smoother and adjust your view point when obstructed.

Improved zoom ability: zoom is now instant, position/rotation stays in sync with other cameras

Upgraded most ships to set point of aim reticle at the distance to current target.

New option to use the virtual stick horizontal axis for Roll and A/D for Yaw (for those of you that preferred Elite Dangerous controls)

Zeus sniper now has separate angular drag value while aiming

You can now press 'z' to swap cameras in map view

Changed Talon missile weapon to new lock on system

Fixes: